Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 253,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $474.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.