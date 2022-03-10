Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after buying an additional 5,966,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 620.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 93,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LXRX opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%. Analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

