Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Geron were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Geron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Geron by 73.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Geron by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

