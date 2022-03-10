Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $97,000 Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,262,503 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,449 and have sold 22,990 shares valued at $355,664. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

