Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $98,000 Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 567,356 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $614.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.02%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

