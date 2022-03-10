Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $86,000 in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

