Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $63,159.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $480.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

