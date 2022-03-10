Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,601 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of SPR opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.