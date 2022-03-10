M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,059,377 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Kosmos Energy worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

KOS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 179,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,806,117. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

