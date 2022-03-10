M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293,671 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

