M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.56 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of IPG Photonics worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 593,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,055,000 after buying an additional 95,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPGP traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.68. 6,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,912. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

