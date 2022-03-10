M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

