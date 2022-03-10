M&G plc (MNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 216.43 ($2.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.41. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

