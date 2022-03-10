MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

