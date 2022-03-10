Michael Bohm Sells 220,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR – Get Rating) insider Michael Bohm sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.47), for a total transaction of A$443,740.00 ($323,897.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.75.

About Mincor Resources

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini Nickel project located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Africwest Gold NL and changed its name to Mincor Resources NL in October 1999.

