Michael Bohm Sells 220,000 Shares of Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR – Get Rating) insider Michael Bohm sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.47), for a total transaction of A$443,740.00 ($323,897.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.75.
About Mincor Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Mincor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.