Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

