MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MicroVision’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $4.60 on Monday. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

