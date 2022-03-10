Midwich Group plc (MIDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.80 on June 17th

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MIDW opened at GBX 517 ($6.77) on Thursday. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company has a market cap of £458.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 605.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.22) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

