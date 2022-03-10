Millennium Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.