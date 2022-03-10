Millennium Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 149,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE:MSP opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $353,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $438,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,549 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

