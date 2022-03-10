Millennium Management LLC Purchases 193,750 Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,750 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSI. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

KSI stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

