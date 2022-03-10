Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 355,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $520.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

