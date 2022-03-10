Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,169 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNR opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

