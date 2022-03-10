Millennium Management LLC Sells 139,915 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,190,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,418 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

RFP stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

