Millennium Management LLC Sells 34,870 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,870 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.89 million, a P/E ratio of 356.50 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

