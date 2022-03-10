Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in February

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MALRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY remained flat at $$34.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

