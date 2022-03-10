Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$28.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.28.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.80. 292,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.80 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.39.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

