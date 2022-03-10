Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.12. 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

