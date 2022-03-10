MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,132 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.57. 580,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.