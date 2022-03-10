MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $273,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.19. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average of $267.05. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.