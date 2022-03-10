MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 11,706 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. 2,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

