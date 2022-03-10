MKM Partners Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $84.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

