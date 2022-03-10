MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $151.81 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.23 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

