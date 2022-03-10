Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.46.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of MOGO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.