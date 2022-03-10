Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 1,112,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.