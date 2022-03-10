Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. Moncler has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.