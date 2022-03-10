Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.