MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $494.68.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.75. 36,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.