MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $494.68.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $334.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.49 and its 200 day moving average is $462.24. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.