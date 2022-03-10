MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $281.74, but opened at $316.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $320.63, with a volume of 30,517 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.68.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

