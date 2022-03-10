Monument Capital Management Buys 875 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 933,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,049,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

