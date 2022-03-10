Monument Capital Management Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

EL stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.23 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

