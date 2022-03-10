Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 132500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)
Featured Articles
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.