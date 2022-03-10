Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $131,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

