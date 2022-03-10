Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $107,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

