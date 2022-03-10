Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

