Morgan Stanley Acquires 302,009 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $502,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

