Morgan Stanley Acquires 684,721 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Epizyme by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of EPZM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

