Morgan Stanley Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $180.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.45.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $104.85 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.