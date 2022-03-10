Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IIF opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

